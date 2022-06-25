FRIDAY, June 24, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccination coverage increased among adolescents from 2015 to 2020, with a larger increase seen among boys, according to a study published online June 22 in Pediatrics.

Peng-jun Lu, M.D., Ph.D., from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Atlanta, and colleagues examined HPV vaccination trends using data from the 2015 to 2020 National Immunization Survey-Teen. Factors associated with vaccination were examined using a multivariable logistic regression analysis.

The researchers found that from 2015 to 2020, there was a significant increase in HPV vaccination coverage (one or more dose) among adolescents, from 56.1 to 74.5 percent. Larger increases in coverage were seen among boys than girls (4.7 versus 2.7 percentage points annually), and the difference in coverage between boys and girls decreased in 2015 through 2020. In 2020, coverage was 75.4 percent for adolescents aged 13 to 17 years; 73.7 and 76.8 percent for boys and girls, respectively; 80.7 and 51.7 percent for those with and without a provider recommendation, respectively; and 80.3 and 64.8 percent, respectively, among those with and without a well-child visit at age 11 to 12 years. The main characteristics independently associated with an increased likelihood of vaccination were provider recommendation; age 16 to 17 years; non-Hispanic Black, Hispanic, or American Indian or Alaskan Native; Medicaid insurance; at least two provider contacts in the previous 12 months; a well-child visit at age 11 to 12 years; and having one or two vaccine providers.

“Targeted strategies should be implemented to providers who serve different communities, particularly those who serve non-Hispanic White children,” the authors write.

