22-Year-Old Woman With a Dog Bite

When faced with an eyelid laceration, primary care or emergency medicine physicians play a pivotal role in initial assessment and management. Their responsibilities include conducting a thorough examination to assess vision and the extent of the injury, particularly focusing on laceration location. Any lacerations near critical areas like the eyelid margin or nasal to the punctum warrant consultation with an ophthalmologist prior to repair to ensure optimal outcomes. Administration of a tetanus vaccine is crucial if deemed necessary, and consideration of intravenous antibiotics is advised, especially in severe cases. Imaging may be pursued if there’s suspicion of additional complications such as foreign bodies or open-globe injuries. In cases involving animal bites, collecting a comprehensive history is essential to rule out potential risks like rabies.

Ophthalmologists, on the other hand, undertake a deeper evaluation following the initial assessment by primary care or emergency medicine physicians. They conduct a thorough history-taking process and perform a comprehensive physical examination, including detailed ocular assessments. Imaging, particularly computed tomography scans, may be employed to confirm suspicions of foreign bodies or open-globe injuries. Surgical intervention is often necessary, and ophthalmologists are tasked with performing corrective procedures to address the laceration effectively. Overall, treatment involves a multidisciplinary approach with physicians administering tetanus vaccines and antibiotics while ophthalmologists focus on surgical interventions tailored to each patient’s specific needs, aiming for optimal recovery and outcomes.

Join the conversation on Figure 1