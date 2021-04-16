Cognitive impairment is a common and disabling feature of multiple sclerosis (MS), but a precise characterization of cognitive phenotypes in MS patients is still lacking.

This study identified five cognitive phenotypes: “preserved-cognition”, “mild verbal memory/semantic fluency”, “mild-multi-domain”, “severe-attention/executive”, and “severe-multi-domain” involvement. “Preserved cognition” and “mild-verbal memory/semantic fluency” patients were younger and had shorter disease duration compared to the other phenotypes. Physical disability was lowest in “preserved cognition” and highest in “severe-multi-domain” patients. Severe cognitive phenotypes prevailed in progressive patients. At MRI evaluation, compared to “preserved-cognition”, “mild verbal memory/semantic fluency” patients exhibited reduced hippocampal volume, “mild-multi-domain” reduced cortical gray matter volume, “severe-attention/executive” higher T2-hyperintense lesion volume and “severe-multi-domain” extensive brain damage.

This study has potential to assist future research on neuroanatomical substrates of MS-related cognitive impairment and help define tailored management strategies.

