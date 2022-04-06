TUESDAY, April 5, 2022 (HealthDay News) — The typical flatfoot reconstruction patient experiences good returns to physical activity, but a meaningful number of patients experience persistent inhibition, according to a study presented at the annual meeting of the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons, held from March 22 to 26 in Chicago.

Scott J. Ellis, M.D., from the Hospital for Special Surgery in New York City, and colleagues examined returns to sports and physical activity following reconstruction surgery (February 2016 to May 2019) in patients (ages 18 to 60 years) with symptomatic flexible-stage flatfoot deformity. The analysis included 70 eligible patients who were reached at a mean 3.1 years after surgery.

Patients reported participation in 21 specific sports and activities. According to the researchers, patients rated 16.7 percent of activities as more difficult postoperatively, 33.3 percent as equally difficult, and 50 percent as less difficult compared with preoperatively. Increased satisfaction with respect to sports and physical activities was associated with improvements in physical function, pain interference, and global physical health scores in the Patient-Reported Outcomes Measurement Information System.

“This procedure is the epitome of big surgery. It is associated with a long recovery period, and patients are quite immobile even before they reach the operating room. As a result, even surgeons want to know: Is this going to be worth it?” Ellis said in a statement. “We plan to use the data from this study to provide patients with realistic expectations and timelines regarding their return to sports activities after collapsing flatfoot reconstruction, and as a resource for patients at the time when surgery is being discussed.”

