Acute Post-ICU Death Risk in Patients with ICH and TBI

Photo Credit: freepik

The following is a summary of “Long-term survival of traumatic brain injury and intra-cerebral haemorrhage patients: A multicentric observational cohort,” published in the October 2024 issue of Critical Care by Dantan et al.

Researchers conducted a retrospective study to compare the long-term mortality between patients with TBI and ICH.

They examined 580 patients with TBI and 435 patients with ICH, who were admitted between January 2013 and February 2021 in 3 ICUs and survived for at least 7 days post-ICU discharge and conducted a Lasso-penalized cox survival analysis.

The results showed that the 7-year survival rates were 72.8% (95% CI from 67.3% to 78.7%) for patients with ICH and 84.9% (95% CI from 80.9% to 89.1%) for those with TBI, indicating a higher mortality risk in patients with ICH compared to patients with TBI. Additionally, variables associated with increased mortality risk included age, ICU length of stay, tracheostomy, low GCS scores, and the absence of intracranial pressure monitoring. Furthermore, anisocoria was observed to be related to mortality risk in the early stages following ICU stay.

They concluded that in the ICU survivor population with extended follow-up, the acute risk of death persisted longer in patients with ICH, and several disease severity variables were linked to long-term mortality.

Source: sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S0883944124003307