MONDAY, June 27, 2022 (HealthDay News) — A federal appeals court has ruled that for now, Juul Labs can continue to sell its electronic cigarettes on the U.S. market.

The Friday ruling came in response to the company seeking a temporary emergency hold while it appeals a ban of its products that was issued Thursday by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

The e-cigarette maker had asked the court to pause what it called an “extraordinary and unlawful action” by the FDA that would have required it to immediately halt its business, the Associated Press reported.

When issuing the ban last week, the FDA said Juul’s application left regulators with significant questions and did not include enough information to evaluate any potential health risks. Meanwhile, Juul said it submitted enough information and data to address all issues raised.

The products include the Juul vaping device and four types of Juul pods: pods labeled Virginia Tobacco flavor at nicotine concentrations of 5 and 3 percent, and menthol-flavored pods at nicotine concentrations of 5 and 3 percent, the FDA said.

The FDA has already banned the sale of fruit-flavored e-cigarettes after critics claimed the products targeted teens. Regulators have since been reviewing thousands of applications for vaping products after tightening their oversight of the electronic cigarette market.

