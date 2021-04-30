This Year’s Theme: Finding Equity Through Advances in Mind & Brain in Unsettled Times
The premier psychiatry event of the year, hosted online May 1-3, 2021 is here, covering the full breadth of psychiatric topics, focusing on the most pressing issues facing your practice and patients:
Diversity and Health Equity (Structural Racism and Health Disparities); Global, Political, and Social Issues (Coronavirus/COVID-19 and Climate Change); Community Psychiatry; and Technology (Telepsychiatry), among many others.
The meeting will feature 135 sessions with live Q&A, three plenary sessions and a virtual poster hall. Some highlights include:
- The William C. Menninger Memorial Lecture delivered by Anthony Fauci, M.D., director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases
- “Psychology of Racism and Nonviolence,” featuring the Rev. James Lawson Jr., a close friend and teacher of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and Rep. John Lewis
- “Equity, Ethics, and Future Directions in Telepsychiatry,” with Avrim Fishkind, M.D. and Gonzalo J. Perez-Garcia, M.D.
- “Asian American Mental Health and Racism During and Post COVID-19,” led by Edmond Hsin T. Pi, M.D.
- “The Role of Psychedelics in Psychiatry,” panel discussion led by William McDonald, M.D.
- “The Climate Crisis and Mental Health: What Will You Do?” with David Pollack, M.D.
- “Presidential Town Hall on Structural Racism #5: Annual Update,” led by Cheryl D. Wills, M.D., and APA Board of Trustees Area 4 Representative
The Opening Session will be on May 1 at 10 a.m. (all times EST), the Convocation and William C. Menninger Memorial Lecture will be on May 2 at 10 a.m., and the Closing Session will be on May 3 at 10 a.m. To register: Credentialed media can register through online advanced registration for journalists.
Schedule at a Glance
For more information, visit American Psychiatric Association 2021.