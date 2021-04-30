This Year’s Theme: Finding Equity Through Advances in Mind & Brain in Unsettled Times

The premier psychiatry event of the year, hosted online May 1-3, 2021 is here, covering the full breadth of psychiatric topics, focusing on the most pressing issues facing your practice and patients:

Diversity and Health Equity (Structural Racism and Health Disparities); Global, Political, and Social Issues (Coronavirus/COVID-19 and Climate Change); Community Psychiatry; and Technology (Telepsychiatry), among many others.

The meeting will feature 135 sessions with live Q&A, three plenary sessions and a virtual poster hall. Some highlights include:

The William C. Menninger Memorial Lecture delivered by Anthony Fauci, M.D., director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases

“Psychology of Racism and Nonviolence,” featuring the Rev. James Lawson Jr., a close friend and teacher of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and Rep. John Lewis

“Equity, Ethics, and Future Directions in Telepsychiatry,” with Avrim Fishkind, M.D. and Gonzalo J. Perez-Garcia, M.D.

“Asian American Mental Health and Racism During and Post COVID-19,” led by Edmond Hsin T. Pi, M.D.

“The Role of Psychedelics in Psychiatry,” panel discussion led by William McDonald, M.D.

“The Climate Crisis and Mental Health: What Will You Do?” with David Pollack, M.D.

“Presidential Town Hall on Structural Racism #5: Annual Update,” led by Cheryl D. Wills, M.D., and APA Board of Trustees Area 4 Representative

The Opening Session will be on May 1 at 10 a.m. (all times EST), the Convocation and William C. Menninger Memorial Lecture will be on May 2 at 10 a.m., and the Closing Session will be on May 3 at 10 a.m. To register: Credentialed media can register through online advanced registration for journalists.

