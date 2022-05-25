The annual meeting of the American Urological Association was held from May 13 to 16 in New Orleans and attracted participants from around the world, including clinicians, academicians, allied health professionals, and others interested in urology. The conference highlighted recent advances in the prevention, detection, and treatment of urologic conditions, with presentations focusing on the advancement of urologic patient care.

In one study, Federico Belladelli, M.D., of the San Raffaele Hospital in Milan, and colleagues found that three markers of air pollution (PM₁₀, PM₂.₅, and NO₂) are negatively associated with sperm morphology among non-Finnish White-European men.

The authors evaluated the association between air pollutant levels and semen parameters in a cohort of non-Finnish White-European men presenting for couples infertility counseling. Complete demographic and laboratory data from 1,152 infertile men consecutively assessed between January 2015 and January 2019 were analyzed. Of all, 689 men provided a second semen analysis performed no less than six months after the first one. Semen analyses were based on the 2010 World Health Organization reference criteria. The researchers analyzed the annual average level of the three main markers of air pollution between 2014 and 2018.

“PM₁₀, PM₂.₅, and NO₂ levels were negatively associated with sperm morphology,” Belladelli said. “There was no clear association observed with other macroscopic sperm parameters.”

Abstract No. PD20-04

In another study, Natasha Gupta, M.D., of NYU Langone Health in New York City, and colleagues found that a plant-based diet improves overall and prostate health among men.

The authors performed a systematic review to examine the impact of plant-based diets on prostate cancer. The researchers found that for men at risk of developing prostate cancer, those who were vegetarian or vegan were either significantly less likely or had equivalent risk of developing prostate cancer over time compared to men who ate meat and/or fish. No study showed an increased risk of developing prostate cancer with a plant-based diet.

“For men who already have a diagnosis of prostate cancer, those who adopted a plant-based diet had significantly improved general health and prostate cancer outcomes,” Gupta said. “Health care providers should encourage men to adopt a plant-based diet to help improve overall and prostate health.”

Abstract No. PD03-04

Parris Diaz, of the University of Miami, and colleagues found that most individuals who are not vaccinated against severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) infection are hesitant to receive the vaccine due to unknown long-term adverse events.

The authors assessed the reasons for being unvaccinated among the adult U.S. population in July 2021, using an online survey to query 914 individuals regarding demographic information, thoughts on the vaccines, and what would most encourage them to get vaccinated. The researchers found that about 58 percent of those surveyed cited “unknown long-term adverse effects” as their primary reason for remaining unvaccinated. Following this, the authors asked a subset of men what effects they were most worried about and found that the majority of respondents were fearful of potential negative impacts to fertility and reproductive health. Forty-one percent of this subset of men believed that vaccines could negatively impact their reproductive health/fertility, while 38 percent said they were unsure. Of note, only 21 percent were confident that the COVID-19 vaccines would not impact their fertility.

“Given the results of this study, it is important for clinicians to be aware of the safety profile of the vaccines and the fact that there are no studies demonstrating negative impacts to fertility and/or reproduction as a result,” Diaz said. “If anything, vaccines are protective of the negative sequelae that can result from the SARS-CoV-2 infection (orchitis, decreased sperm count, pregnancy complications).”

Abstract No. PD20-08

In a randomized controlled trial, Kara Watts, M.D., of the Albert Einstein College of Medicine in New York City, and colleagues found that ketorolac (Toradol) is noninferior to acetaminophen/oxycodone (Percocet) for postoperative analgesia following kidney stone surgery, without leading to addiction.

The authors compared ketorolac to acetaminophen/oxycodone for postoperative analgesia after kidney stone surgery. The study group included a total of 90 patients: 44 individuals received ketorolac and 46 individuals received acetaminophen/oxycodone. The researchers found that ketorolac was noninferior to acetaminophen/oxycodone for controlling pain following kidney stone surgery.

“Given the nonaddictive nature of Toradol, it should be viewed as a standard medication in the armamentarium for managing postoperative pain as opposed to Percocet,” Watts said. “Urologists are very aware of the need to avoid narcotics when possible after surgery, and many groups have adopted opioid-sparing or opioid-avoiding pathways. That said, this study should help to support their decision to develop or hone these pathways for kidney stone surgery if not already developed.”

Abstract No. MP31-01

AUA: Kidney Transplants From COVID-19-Infected Donors Are Safe

MONDAY, May 16, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Transplantation of kidneys from COVID-19-positive donors is safe, with outcomes comparable to kidneys from noninfected donors, according to a study presented at the annual meeting of the American Urological Association, held from May 13 to 16 in New Orleans.

Read Full Text

AUA: Pandemic Disruptions Impacted One in Four Prostate, Bladder Cancer Patients

MONDAY, May 16, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Approximately one-quarter of prostate cancer and bladder cancer patients requiring treatment or other ancillary care during the pandemic reported change, delay, or cancellation of care, according to a study presented at the annual meeting of the American Urological Association, held from May 13 to 16 in New Orleans.

Read Full Text

AUA: Immunotherapy Aids Survival in Muscle-Invasive Bladder Cancer

TUESDAY, May 17, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Immunotherapy after surgery helps reduce cancer recurrence in patients with muscle-invasive bladder cancer, according to a study presented at the annual meeting of the American Urological Association, held from May 13 to 16 in New Orleans.

Read Full Text

AUA: Outcomes of Robotic, Open Cystectomy Compared in Bladder Cancer

TUESDAY, May 17, 2022 (HealthDay News) — For patients with nonmetastatic bladder cancer, robot-assisted radical cystectomy is associated with more days alive and out of the hospital within 90 days of surgery compared with open radical cystectomy, according to a study published online May 15 in the Journal of the American Medical Association to coincide with the annual meeting of the American Urological Association, held from May 13 to 16 in New Orleans.

Read Full Text

