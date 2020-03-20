The article is devoted to the interaction of a gynecologist and a urologist in a gynecological hospital, based on the experience of the gynecological department at the Clinic of obstetrics and gynecology of the Clinical Center of Sechenov University. The most common clinical scenarios were identified when the participation of a urologist in evaluation and treatment is urgently needed, including large pelvis mass, endometriosis with an involvement of pelvic organs, genital prolapse, small pelvis adhesions as a result of previous surgical procedures and postoperative urinary disorders. A close interaction between two specialties, which are dedicated to pelvic organs disorders, namely gynecology and urology, is extremely popular in modern clinical practice and allows to significantly reduce the number of intra- and postoperative complications, carry out a comprehensive examination and determine individual treatment tactics in a gynecological hospital, which increases quality of medical care.