Many studies conducted after the pandemic period revealed that, while COVID-19 primarily injured the lungs, it also affects other organs in the form of cardiovascular complications, metabolic derangements, renal damage, and so on. Although we know that inflammatory cascades, complement activation, and pro-inflammatory cytokines are all involved in vasculitic processes that cause organ damage, we do not know the exact mechanism of complications such as acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS), cardiovascular ischemia, deep vein thrombosis, pulmonary thromboembolism, and brain injuries (embolism) that are frequently observed in COVID 19. The currently available biomarkers do not predict the severity of the aforementioned complications. As a result, more specific biomarkers such as serum calcium binding protein (S100B), glial fibrillary acid protein (GFAP), myelin basic protein (MBP), neuron-specific enolase (NSE), hs-TNI, (highly sensitive cardiac troponin) – HBDH, (Hydroxybutyrate Dehydrogenase), CK-MB (creatine kinase myocardial band), ST2 (suppression of tumorigenicity 2) are in need for early detection & improved clinical outcome.