Analyzing the Predictors of COVID-19 Vaccine Uptake Among US Adults: Three-Wave Online Survey

The following is a summary of “Predictors of COVID-19 vaccine uptake: an online three-wave survey study of US adults,” published in the March 2024 issue of Infectious Diseases by Thorpe et al.

Researchers conducted a retrospective study to determine who is most and least inclined to be vaccinated and the reasons behind their actions.

They conducted an online survey study in December 2020, January 2021, and March 2021, with 930 U.S. respondents. They used statistical models to see if factors like early access to vaccines, demographics, and mental well-being influenced people’s vaccination decisions (January and March 2021).

The results showed that the proportion of respondents who received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine increased from 18% in January to 67% in Mar. Older age predicted uptake in both months (OR = 2.02[95%CI = 1.14–3.78], P<0.001) in January and (10.92[6.76–18.05], P<0.001) in March. Additional predictors included higher numeracy (1.48[1.20–1.86], P<0.001), covid-19 risk perceptions (1.35[1.03–1.78], P=0.029), belief in vaccine importance (1.66[1.05–2.66], P=0.033), intention(1.37[1.10–1.72], P=0.006), and belief in science (0.84[0.72-0.99], P=0.041). Concerns about side effects, developmental processes, trust in healthcare, and ambiguity in medical situations were the most common reasons for non-vaccination among younger patients.

Investigators concluded that attitudes and intentions towards COVID-19 vaccines predicted uptake, validating the study use. Addressing safety and development concerns was crucial for combating vaccine hesitancy.

Source: bmcinfectdis.biomedcentral.com/articles/10.1186/s12879-024-09148-9