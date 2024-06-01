SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTERS


Advertisement
Home »

Video-Assisted Thoracic Surgery Superior to Conventional Thoracotomy for Lung Cancer Lobectomy

May 31, 2024

REFERENCES & ADDITIONAL READING

PubMed

ABOUT THE EXPERTS

  • Funda Sirakaya

      Department of Thoracic Surgery, Faculty of Medicine, Hacettepe University, Ankara, Turkey. fundasirakaya@outlook.com.

    Ebru Calik Kutukcu

      Department of Cardiorespiratory Physiotherapy and Rehabilitation, Faculty of Physical Therapy and Rehabilitation, Hacettepe University, Ankara, Turkey.

    Mehmet Ruhi Onur

      Department of Radiology, Faculty of Medicine, Hacettepe University, Ankara, Turkey.

    Erkan Dikmen

      Department of Thoracic Surgery, Faculty of Medicine, Hacettepe University, Ankara, Turkey.

    Ulas Kumbasar

      Department of Thoracic Surgery, Faculty of Medicine, Hacettepe University, Ankara, Turkey.

    Serkan Uysal

      Department of Thoracic Surgery, Faculty of Medicine, Hacettepe University, Ankara, Turkey.

    Riza Dogan

      Department of Thoracic Surgery, Faculty of Medicine, Hacettepe University, Ankara, Turkey.

MORE ARTICLES BELOW

PW Weekly Newsletters

The latest articles and insights from your colleagues in your specialty(ies) of choice.

EXPLORE MORE

Advertisement

RECENT ARTICLES

PW PODCAST

Advertisement
ad
ad
MORE ARTICLES BELOW

PW Weekly Newsletters

The latest articles and insights from your colleagues in your specialty(ies) of choice.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

View all newsletters

RELEVANT ARTICLES FOR YOU

PW PODCAST

Advertisement