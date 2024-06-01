Video-Assisted Thoracic Surgery Superior to Conventional Thoracotomy for Lung Cancer Lobectomy

Photo Credit: CreVis2

The most common surgery for non-small cell lung cancer is lobectomy, which can be performed through either thoracotomy or video-assisted thoracic surgery (VATS). Insufficient research has examined respiratory muscle function and exercise capacity in lobectomy performed using conventional thoracotomy (CT), muscle-sparing thoracotomy (MST), or VATS. This study aimed to assess and compare respiratory muscle strength, diaphragm thickness, and exercise capacity in lobectomy using CT, MST, and VATS.

The primary outcomes were changes in respiratory muscle strength, diaphragm thickness, and exercise capacity. Maximal inspiratory pressure (MIP) and maximal expiratory pressure (MEP) were recorded for respiratory muscle strength. The 6-min walk test (6MWT) was used to assess functional exercise capacity. Diaphragm thickness was measured using B-mode ultrasound.

The study included 42 individuals with lung cancer who underwent lobectomy via CT (n = 14), MST (n = 14), or VATS (n = 14). Assessments were performed on the day before surgery and on postoperative day 20 (range 17-25 days). The decrease in MIP (p < 0.001), MEP (p = 0.003), 6MWT (p 0.05).

The VATS technique appears superior to the CT technique in terms of preserving respiratory muscle strength and functional exercise capacity. Thoracic surgeons should refer patients to physiotherapists before lobectomy, especially patients undergoing CT. If lobectomy with VATS will be technically difficult, MST may be an option preferable to CT because of its impact on exercise capacity.

© 2024. The Author(s).