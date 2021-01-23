FRIDAY, Jan. 22, 2021 (HealthDay News) — An antibody drug that has emergency use authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for use in early-stage COVID-19 patients with symptoms prevented COVID-19 infections in nursing residents and staff who were exposed to the virus, a new study shows.

It was conducted to find out if bamlanivimab could protect nursing home residents and staff against infections with the new coronavirus, The New York Times reported. In the study, mobile labs and medical workers were sent to nursing homes immediately after a single infection was detected, and temporary infusion centers were set up to administer the drug.

The study included 299 residents and 666 staff. Some received the drug and others were given a placebo. Compared with those who received placebo, rates of symptomatic infections were 80 percent lower among residents and 60 percent lower among staff who received the drug, The Times reported.

The preliminary results of the study conducted by drug maker Eli Lilly have not been peer-reviewed or published. The company said it expects to present the results at a medical meeting and to publish them in a peer-reviewed journal but provided no timeline, The Times reported.

