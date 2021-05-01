Phase III KINECT 4: Long Term Study of Valbenazine Does Not Disappoint

Valbenazine is approved for treating tardive dyskinesia (TD), a persistent and potentially disabling movement disorder associated with prolonged antipsychotic exposure. In clinical trials, valbenazine efficacy was based on mean changes from baseline in Abnormal Involuntary Movement Scale (AIMS) total score. However, since these overall changes do not necessarily reflect patients’ individual experiences, AIMS data from KINECT 4 (NCT02405091) were analyzed post hoc to characterize different patterns of TD improvement.

Adults with schizophrenia/schizoaffective disorder or mood disorder and TD received open-label valbenazine (40 or 80 mg, once-daily) for up to 48 weeks. Descriptive analyses were conducted in participants receiving study drug and having ≥1 post-baseline AIMS assessment. Based on the minimal clinically important difference (MCID) for clinically meaningful response and protocol-defined response, patients were categorized as follows:

“early and sustained strong response” (≥50% improvement by Wk4 through Wk48/last visit);

“early and sustained response” (≥30% improvement by Wk4 through Wk48/last visit);

“early response” (≥30% improvement at Wk4 and Wk48/last visit);

“delayed response” (≥30% improvement at Wk8 and Wk48/last visit);

“late response” (≥30% improvement at Wk12 or later and Wk48/last visit);

“poor/no response” (none of the 5 response groups).

Based on Schooler-Kane criteria for TD, “remission” was defined as absence of TD (having a score of 2 [“mild”] in ≤1 AIMS item and a score ≤1) in all other items at last available study visit or at last 2 visits, which was considered “sustained remission.”

Results: Analyses included 158 patients. The percentage of patients with ≥2-point improvement in AIMS total score increased over time: Wk4 (57.0%), Wk8 (78.5%), Wk12 (84.1%), Wk24 (95.1%), Wk36 (97.2%), and Wk48 (97.1%). Three (2.9%) patients had ≥2-point worsening at Wk48.

Patients met the different response criteria as follows: early and sustained strong response (10.8%), early and sustained response (14.6%), early response (3.2%), delayed response (29.1%), late response (27.8%). 23 (14.6%) patients had poor/no response. 98 (62.0%) patients met the criteria for remission and 76 (48.1%) for sustained remission.

Researchers concluded that while patterns of improvement may vary, very robust and long-term TD improvements can be expected with once-daily valbenazine. And patients with a response within 4 weeks may be likely to maintain that response throughout treatment. Although others may require 8 or more weeks of treatment before a response is experienced, the long-term outcomes were comparable “early responders.” Additionally, some patients may even achieve TD remission within 1 year of valbenazine treatment.