As an involuntary movement disorder resulting from exposure to dopamine antagonists, tardive dyskinesia (TD) classically manifests as involuntary oro-bucco-lingual and facial dyskinesia, as well as limb, trunk, and respiratory involvement (1). Atypical antipsychotics, such as apripirazole are presumed to have the lowest risk of TD than others. It is a second-generation antipsychotic widely prescribed for psychotic and mood disorders due to its efficacy and perceived minimal side-effect profile.

Researchers present a study evaluating 24 cases to evaluate if apripirazole is actually an underrecognized cause of TD, even at low doses, after short treatment durations, and after treatment discontinuation. These included cases of patients with major depressive disorder (MDD). The following is a summary identified via literature review of apripirazole-induced TD (4-20). 14/22 (64%) of cases occurred with low dose ARI (≤ 10 mg daily) 19/22 (86%) were treated with ARI 24 months or less, of those 7/22 (32%) were treated with ARI 4 months or less 5/22 (23%) developed TD after discontinuation of apripirazole.

The study concludes that apripirazole may be underrecognized as a cause of TD at low doses (≤ 10 mg daily) and after short treatment durations (≤ 24 months), particularly when treating patients with MDD.

Poster Session 3 Saturday, May 01 1:30 PM – 2:00 PM

Paul Brindley; Elizabeth Mays; Leyla Choobineh; Leah Kolar

https://www.psychiatry.org/psychiatrists/meetings/annual-meeting