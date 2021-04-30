By: Chirag Shah; Shereta Wiley; Sylvie Stacy; Leslie Lundt

In a poster session, researchers sought to understand the evolving continuing medical education (CME) needs of psychiatrists managing patients with tardive dyskinesia (TD). A case-based survey assessed current practice, knowledge, and attitudes of US practicing medical specialists, including psychiatrists, in the management of patients with TD, fielded in May 2018 and the updated in March 2020.

Results were obtained from 213 psychiatrists in 2018 and from 125 psychiatrists in 2020. On average, psychiatrists completing the survey in 2020 had been in practice for 31 years and managed 15 patients per month with TD. Less than half of psychiatrists in both 2018 and 2020 were able to correctly identify the prevalence of TD in patients on maintenance antipsychotics, with many underestimating reported prevalence.

Even though considered the treatment of choice for most patients with TD, respondents reported moderate familiarity with VMAT2 inhibitor therapies for the condition. While there was an increase in the percentage of psychiatrists who would use a VMAT inhibitor in 2020 as compared to 2018 (54% and 44% respectively), a notable percentage (24% of psychiatrists in 2018 and 16% in 2020) would use an anticholinergic to manage TD symptoms despite lacking clinical evidence supporting its use in the management of TD.

Despite recommendations from APA guidelines and evidence suggesting that anticholinergic drugs may exacerbate dyskinesias, these continue to be used for TD management. The findings support the need for continued CME on TD focused to psychiatrists, specifically including information on TD prevalence, newer treatments for TD, and best approaches to maintain control of underlying psychiatric disorders when managing patients with TD.

Poster Session 10 Monday, May 03 1:00 PM – 1:30 PM

