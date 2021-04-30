A year since COVID-19 was declared a worldwide emergency, experts warn that a subsequent mental health pandemic is imminent, due to the lasting adverse impacts of stress, anxiety and isolation. This year’s Annual Meeting offers several sessions on the implications of COVID-19 for psychiatry, with an emphasis on the health of underserved and vulnerable populations.

Caring for Older Adults With Mental Health Disorders and Dementia: American Association for Geriatric Psychiatry’s Response to the COVID-19 Pandemic Saturday, May 1, 2021

2:00 PM – 3:30 PM EST

COVID-19 Pandemic and After: What Social Psychiatry Can Offer? Sunday, May 2, 2021

11:30 AM – 1:00 PM EST

Zooming Through COVID-19: Achievements and Challenges in Telemental Health Services and Patient-Centered Treatment Sunday, May 2, 2021

11:30 AM – 1:00 PM EST

Physician Well-Being: ‘Good Stuff’ During COVID-19 Pandemic and After Sunday, May 2, 2021

2:00 PM – 3:30 PM EST

Asian American Mental Health and Racism During and Post COVID-19 Sunday, May 2, 2021

4:00 PM – 5:30 PM EST

Collision of the Opioid Crisis and the COVID-19 Pandemic Sunday, May 2, 2021

4:00 PM – 5:30 PM EST

Operational Mental Health Implications During the COVID-19 Pandemic for Active Duty Army Units Monday, May 3, 2021

11:30 AM – 1:00 PM EST

Providing Equitable Healthcare to Marginalized Groups Via Student-Run Mental Health Clinics: Approaches, Advantages and Challenges During COVID-19 Monday, May 3, 2021

2:00 PM – 3:30 PM EST

Redeployed: Accounts From Psychiatrists Redeployed During the Initial Phases of the COVID-19 Pandemic Monday, May 3, 2021

2:00 PM – 3:30 PM EST

