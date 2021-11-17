MONDAY, Nov. 15, 2021 (HealthDay News) — Treatment with sodium-glucose cotransporter 2 inhibitors (SGLT2i) could substantially reduce the risk for cardiovascular disease (CVD) and end-stage kidney disease (ESKD) in patients with type 1 diabetes (T1D), especially those with albuminuria, according to a study presented at Kidney Week, the annual meeting of the American Society of Nephrology, held virtually from Nov. 4 to 7.

Elisabeth B. Stougaard, Ph.D., from the Steno Diabetes Center Copenhagen in Denmark, and colleagues estimated the risk for CVD and ESKD in persons with T1D with and without SGLT2i treatment. The analysis included 3,660 adults (aged 30 to 75 years) with T1D treated from 2001 to 2016.

The researchers found that SGLT2i treatment-induced change in the risk variables translated into an overall five-year CVD relative risk reduction of 6.1 percent. The risk reduction reached 11.1 percent in the subgroup of those with albuminuria. The results were similar for 10-year CVD risk. For the estimated five-year risk for ESKD, there was an overall relative risk reduction of 5.3 percent, which reached 7.6 percent in the subgroup with albuminuria. “In our study, we have shown significant risk reductions for cardiovascular disease and kidney failure with SGLT2 inhibitor treatment in type 1 diabetes,” Stougaard said in a statement. “Our model provides an estimate of benefit that may balance the risks associated with use of SGLT2 inhibitors in type 1 diabetes.”

