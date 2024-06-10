Association Between Social Deprivation and Outcomes in Rotator Cuff Repair Surgery

The following is a summary of “Impact of Social Deprivation on Rotator Cuff Repair Outcomes,” published in the May 2024 issue of Surgery by Slusarczyk et al.

Rotator cuff tears are prevalent orthopedic conditions, yet the impact of social determinants of health (SDoH) on surgical outcomes remains underexplored. This study assessed the association between social deprivation, as measured by the Area Deprivation Index (ADI), and outcomes following arthroscopic rotator cuff repair.

A retrospective chart review was conducted on 322 patients who underwent primary arthroscopic rotator cuff repair at a level-one academic center from 2006 to 2019. Patient demographics (age, gender, race), comorbidities, ADI scores, range of motion, visual analog pain scores, and patient-reported outcomes (Simple Shoulder Test [SST], American Shoulder and Elbow Surgeons [ASES] score, and Quick Disabilities of the Arm, Shoulder, and Hand [QuickDASH]) were analyzed. Patients were categorized into ADI terciles representing low, intermediate, and high deprivation levels. Statistical analyses included ANOVA, t-tests, chi-square tests, and univariate/multivariate logistic regression.

The most deprived group showed a higher prevalence of diabetes compared to the least and intermediate-deprived groups (p < 0.001). Conversely, massive tear occurrence was more frequent in the least deprived group (p = 0.003) than in the most deprived group. Objective outcomes did not significantly differ between deprivation groups. However, patient-reported outcomes (SST, ASES, and QuickDASH) were notably worse in the most deprived group compared to less deprived counterparts.

Social deprivation significantly influences patient-reported outcomes following rotator cuff repair surgery, highlighting disparities that may not be captured by clinician-reported measures. Integrating considerations of SDoH into orthopedic practice could enhance care equity. Further studies are warranted to validate these findings and explore additional factors contributing to differential outcomes across socioeconomically diverse patient populations.

Source: sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S1058274624003550