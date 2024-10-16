Association of Serum Pentraxin-3 with Endometriosis Diagnosis

Photo Credit: metamorworks

The following is a summary of “Pentraxin-3 is a novel marker for the diagnosis of endometriosis,” published in the October 2024 issue of Obstetrics and Gynecology by Arzik et al.

Endometriosis, recognized as the most common reproductive disorder in women, has a complex pathophysiology with various mechanisms, including the release of pentraxin-3, a glycoprotein produced by leukocytes and myeloid dendritic cells in response to the cytokines such as IL-1 and TNF-α, Toll-Like Receptor agonists, released from ectopic endometrial cells.

Researchers conducted a retrospective study to analyze the serum pentraxin-3 levels and correlation among women with and without endometriosis.

They evaluated patients diagnosed with endometriosis using imaging techniques or laparoscopy between 2018 and 2020. The serum samples were collected from 71 patients diagnosed with endometriosis (case group) and compared with those of 56 healthy patients who underwent laparoscopic tubal ligation and were confirmed to be endometriosis-free (control group) to evaluate pentraxin-3 levels.

The results showed that serum pentraxin-3 levels were significantly elevated in the endometriosis group compared to the control group (P < 0.05). Parity and gravida were substantially more significant in the control group than in the endometriosis group. Excluding patients with a history of endometriosis surgery revealed no significant difference in serum pentraxin-3 levels among those receiving medical treatment for endometriosis (P > 0.05). The sensitivity and specificity of serum pentraxin-3 for both were 73.2%.

They concluded serum pentraxin-3 was associated with endometriosis and could serve as a non-invasive diagnostic method for the condition.

Source: journals.sagepub.com/doi/10.1177/22840265241287674