Mania, the core feature of bipolar disorder, is associated with heightened and positive emotion responding. Yet, little is known about the underlying cognitive processes that may contribute to heightened positive emotionality observed. Additionally, while previous research has investigated positive emotion biases in non-clinical samples, few if any, account for subthreshold clinical symptoms or traits, which have reliably assessed psychopathological risk. The present study compared continuous scores on a widely used self-report measure of hypomania proneness (HPS-48) with a dot-probe task to investigate attentional biases for happy, angry, fearful, and neutral faces among 66 college student participants. Results suggested that hypomania proneness was positively associated with attentional bias towards happy, but not angry or fearful faces. Results remained robust when controlling for positive affect and did not appear to be affected by negative affect or current symptoms of depression, anxiety, and stress. Findings provide insight into potential behavioural markers that co-occur with heightened positive emotional responding and hypomania in emerging adults.