WEDNESDAY, May 31, 2023 (HealthDay News) — Atopic dermatitis (AD) in adulthood is associated with an increased risk for venous thromboembolism (VTE), according to a study published online May 31 in JAMA Dermatology.

Tai-Li Chen, M.D., from Taipei Veterans General Hospital in Taiwan, and colleagues examined the risk for incident VTE among patients with AD. The analysis included 284,858 matched participants (142,429 participants with AD newly diagnosed between 2003 and 2017).

The researchers found that 0.7 percent of participants in the AD group and 0.6 percent in the non-AD cohort developed VTE, with incidence rates of 1.05 and 0.82 per 1,000 person-years, respectively. Compared with adults without AD, adults with AD had a significantly increased risk for incident VTE (hazard ratio, 1.28). Specifically, AD was associated with higher risks for deep vein thrombosis (hazard ratio, 1.26) and pulmonary embolism (hazard ratio, 1.30).

“The results of this cohort study suggest that AD in adulthood is associated with an increased risk of VTE; however, the absolute risk difference of VTE between adults with and without AD appears small,” the authors write. “Nevertheless, cardiovascular examination and imperative management may be considered for adults with AD who present with symptoms suggestive of VTE. Future research is warranted to elucidate the pathophysiology underlying the association between AD and VTE.”

