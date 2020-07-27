COPD patients treated with higher budesonide dose had lower risk of death

A sensitivity analysis of phase 3 findings from the 52-week ETHOS trial confirmed initial trial results suggesting a mortality benefit with inhaled triple-therapy with higher (320 μg) doses of the steroid budesonide in patients with moderate to very severe COPD.

The supplementary mortality analysis, along with other phase 3 ETHOS findings, will be presented at ATS 2020, the international, virtual meeting of the American Thoracic Society. Conference sessions are scheduled for August 5-10.

Triple therapy with budesonide, glycopyrrolate and formoterol metered dose inhaler was found to reduce all-cause mortality risk at the budesonide 320 μg dose in the ETHOS study, but not at the lower 160 μg dose.

The trial compared twice-daily treatment with the triple therapy at the 2 budesonide doses with 2 dual therapy inhaled treatments: the long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA) glycopyrrolate plus the long-acting β2 agonist (LABA) formoterol or formoterol plus budesonide at the 320/9.6 μg in patients who had experienced at least 1 moderate to severe COPD exacerbation in the year prior to study entry.

At either budesonide dose, the triple therapy was associated with a lower rate of moderate to severe COPD exacerbations, compared to either dual therapy in the original phase 3 ETHOS findings, but the suggestion of mortality benefit was seen only at the higher budesonide dose.

Based on the strength of the phase 3 data from the ETHOS trial, on July 24 the FDA approved the triple therapy, marketed as Breztri Aerosphere, for maintenance therapy in patients with COPD.

The company’s application for approval was initially rejected by the FDA in October of last year, based on concerns that the earlier KRONOS trial phase 3 findings failed to show clear benefits for the triple therapy over dual treatments.

“Preventing exacerbations is central to the management of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease,” said ETHOS lead investigator Fernando J. Martinez, MD, of New York City’s Weill Cornell Medicine, in a press release. “Even a single exacerbation can have a negative impact on a patient’s lung function and quality of life, and it can increase the risk of death.”

In an interview with BreakingMED, ATS 2020 conference organizer Andrew Halayko, MD, of the University of Manitoba, said fixed-dose triple ICS/LAMA/LABA therapy represents a game changer for the treatment of certain patients with COPD.

In the abstract of their sensitivity analysis presented at ATS 2020, Martinez and colleagues noted that “given the clinical importance of this (mortality) endpoint and the low mortality rate relative to the number of patients censored prior to day 351, we evaluated the impact of censored data in this analysis by obtaining supplemental vital status information.”

In the original study analysis, 384 patients were censored prior to day 351 of the trial.

In the supplemental vial status database, 30 patients remained censored, representing o.35% of the intention-to-treat population of 8,509 patients (mean age, 65 years, 59.7% male).

The metered-dose triple therapy at the 320/18/9.6 μg dose was associated with significant reductions in all cause death risk versus dual therapy with glycopyrrolate/formoterol fumarate (GFF) over 52 weeks in the original analysis (hazard ratio 0.54; 95% CI, 0.34-0.87; 46% reduction, unadjusted; P=0.011).

When supplemental vital status data were included, the observed reduction in all-cause mortality remained (HR, 0.51; 95% CI, 0.33-0.8, 49% reduction, unadjusted; P=0.0035).

Treatment differences for triple therapy with the higher budesonide dose versus dual budesonide/formoterol fumarate metered dose inhaler therapy did not reach significance. Nor did treatment differences for fixed triple-therapy at the lower budesonide dose versus either dual therapy.

“This supplemental mortality analysis, including vital status after 1 year of treatment for 99.6% of patients overall, demonstrated that budesonide/glycopyrrolate/formoterol metered dose inhaler 320/18/9.6 μg reduced the risk of all-cause mortality versus LAMA/LABA in patients with moderate-to-very severe COPD and previous history of moderate to severe exacerbations,” Martinez and colleagues noted.

A sensitivity analysis of phase 3 findings from the 52-week ETHOS trial confirmed initial trial results suggesting a mortality benefit with inhaled triple-therapy. Triple ICS/LAMA/LABA therapy with higher (320 μg) doses of the steroid budesonide, but not lower doses (160 μg), was associated with a reduced risk of death in patients with moderate to very severe COPD.

Salynn Boyles, Contributing Writer, BreakingMED™

The ETHOS trial and the sensitivity analysis was funded by AstraZeneca.

