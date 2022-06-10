THURSDAY, June 9, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Autologous oocyte thaw may result in a final live birth rate (FLBR) of 39 percent per patient, according to a study published online May 18 in Fertility and Sterility.

Sarah Druckenmiller Cascante, M.D., from the New York University Langone Prelude Fertility Center in New York City, and colleagues conducted a retrospective cohort study at a large urban university-affiliated fertility center. Participants who underwent one or more autologous oocyte thaws before Dec. 31, 2020, were included; data were obtained for 543 patients who underwent 800 oocyte cryopreservations, 605 thaws, and 436 transfers.

The researchers found there was a median of 4.2 years between first cryopreservation and thaw. A median of 14 and 12 oocytes and metaphase II oocytes (M2s), respectively, were thawed per patient. For all thawed oocytes, the overall survival was 79 percent. Sixty-one percent of all patients underwent one or more transfer. The live birth rates per transfer were 55 percent among 262 euploid transfers and 31 percent among 158 nonbiopsied transfers. Per patient, the FLBR was 39 percent. Age at cryopreservation and number of M2s thawed predicted live birth, with an FLBR >50 percent per patient for patients aged younger than 38 years at cryopreservation or who thawed 20 or more M2s.

“Freezing eggs at a young age becomes an option to be one’s own egg donor at advanced age,” a coauthor said in a statement. “As younger patients freeze eggs and do more than one cycle, the success rates will be even higher than reported in this study.”

Two authors disclosed financial ties to Inception LLC.

