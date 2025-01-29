Autovaccine Reduces UTI Episodes and Hospitalization Rates

Photo Credit: Tharakorn

The following is a summary of “Evaluating the use of Uromune® autovaccine in recurrent urinary tract infections: a pilot unicenter retrospective study in Reus, Spain,” published in the January 2025 issue of Infectious Disease by Iftimie et al.

Urinary tract infections (UTIs) are a major concern, in women, due to rising antibiotic resistance. The Uromune®, a sublingual, heat-inactivated, polybacterial vaccine, being explored as an alternative to enhance immune responses against uropathogens.

Researchers conducted a retrospective study to evaluate the association between Uromune® administration and changes in recurrent UTIs.

They analyzed data from Hospital Universitari de Sant Joan de Reus, covering January 2018 to August 2022. Patients received 2 sublingual puffs of personalized autovaccines daily for 3 months. Clinical, microbiological, and demographic data were examined to evaluate treatment outcomes and identify recurrence-associated factors.

The results showed 49 patients (mean age 61 years, 59.2% women), Uromune® treatment reduced UTI episodes from 3.73 ± 0.97 to 0.98 ± 1.36 (P < 0.001). The number of patients with 3 or more episodes per year decreased from 43 (87.7%) to 7 (14.3%). Maximum effectiveness was seen 3 months after treatment, with 44 patients reporting no UTI episodes. Regression analysis identified urostomy, chronic kidney disease, and immunosuppression as predictors of recurrence.

Investigators concluded that the Uromune® autovaccine reduced recurrent UTIs and related hospitalizations.

Source: bmcinfectdis.biomedcentral.com/articles/10.1186/s12879-025-10524-2