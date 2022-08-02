MONDAY, Aug. 1, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Edgewell Personal Care Co. has recalled three batches of its Banana Boat Hair & Scalp Sunscreen Spray SPF 30 because trace levels of benzene were found in some samples during an internal review. Though this sunscreen product is not meant to contain benzene, it may have come from the propellant that sprays the product out of the can.

The recall is voluntary, and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration is aware of it, the company said. Specific batches are affected by the recall, which does not apply to other batches of the product. No other Banana Boat products are part of the recall. The products are packaged in aerosol cans and were distributed throughout the United States to retailers and online. Retailers have been alerted to the recall.

Banana Boat said it will reimburse consumers who have purchased a recalled product. Consumers can determine whether their cans of sunscreen have been recalled by looking for the lot codes on the bottom of the can and comparing them to the recalled product list.

Edgewell said it has not received any reports of adverse events and noted that benzene is in the environment and humans are exposed to it regularly from multiple sources.

Information is also available online at www.bananaboat.com. Consumers should contact their physician or health care provider if they have any questions or concerns or have experienced any problems related to using these aerosol sunscreen products.

