BRCA1-associated protein 1 (BAP1) is a deubiquitinating enzyme that has long been considered to be a tumor suppressor in various tumors, including renal cell carcinoma, uveal melanoma, mesothelioma, and cutaneous melanoma. However, the involvement of BAP1 in the progression of prostate cancer has not been studied until recently. Herein, we investigated the tumor promoting function of BAP1 in the context of prostate cancer. Analysis of The Cancer Genome Atlas (TCGA) data set showed that prostate cancer patients express high levels of BAP1 mRNA. High BAP1 expression is inversely correlated with disease-free survival in patients with prostate cancer. Among the prostate cell lines tested, BAP1 expression was high in tumorigenic and metastatic cell lines, but was low in normal prostate cell line. Knockdown of BAP1 in PC3 or DU145 cells induced mesenchymal-to-epithelial transition (MET). Further, BAP1-knockdown resulted in decreased migration and invasion of PC3 and DU145 cells. Conversely, overexpression of BAP1 in RWPE1, a normal prostate cell line, induced the migratory and invasive properties. Collectively, our findings identified that BAP1 has a tumor promoting function in prostate cancer cells, and suggest that BAP1 can serve as a potential therapeutic target for prostate cancer.

References

PubMed