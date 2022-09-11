THURSDAY, Sept. 8, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Batwing mastopexy can be safely performed at the time of immediate implant-based breast reconstruction, according to a study published in the September issue of Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery.

Noting that performing mastopexy at the time of immediate breast reconstruction can allow more patients with breast ptosis to be considered for nipple-sparing mastectomies, Nikita Kadakia, M.D., from Loma Linda University Health in California, and colleagues reviewed their experience of simultaneous batwing mastopexy and reconstruction. A retrospective chart review was performed to identify patients who underwent immediate implant-based breast reconstruction from 2015 to 2020. Data were included for 324 breast operations in 188 patients: 80 concurrent batwing mastopexy and 244 standard implant-based reconstructions. Patients were followed for a mean of 15.9 months.

The researchers found that the groups had comparable complication rates, and the rates of hematoma, seroma, major infection, skin or nipple necrosis, or explantation were not significantly different. The group with concurrent batwing mastopexy had a significantly higher rate of minor infections (10.0 versus 3.7 percent).

“With careful patient selection, a simultaneous batwing mastopexy is a simple procedure that may be performed safely at the time of immediate implant-based reconstruction in patients undergoing nipple-sparing mastectomies,” the authors write. “A simultaneous batwing mastopexy may serve as an aesthetic enhancement for patients with breast cancer undergoing immediate reconstruction.”

