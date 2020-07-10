Although the coronavirus pandemic shut down many organizations and businesses across the nation, KHN has never been busier ― and health coverage has never been more vital. We’ve revamped our Behind The Byline YouTube series and brought it to Instagram TV.

Journalists and producers from across KHN’s newsrooms take you behind the scenes in these bite-size videos to show the ways they are following the story, connecting with sources and sorting through facts — all while staying safe.

Julie Rovner – ‘Everybody Hit Record’

What happens when KHN’s podcast “What The Health?” goes from an in-person studio production to essentially a super-long Zoom meeting? Chief Washington Correspondent — and podcast host — Julie Rovner has some behind-the-screens advice: Turn off that noisy air conditioner and that bubbling fish tank, politely ask your quarantine crew to quiet down, and everybody hit record — at the same time if possible. The smartest health care podcast in the business: KHN’s “What The Health?” posts on Thursdays.

Kaiser Health News (KHN) is a national health policy news service. It is an editorially independent program of the Henry J. Kaiser Family Foundation which is not affiliated with Kaiser Permanente.

by

Kaiser Health News

Kaiser Health News is a nonprofit news service covering health issues. It is an editorially independent program of the Kaiser Family Foundation, which is not affiliated with Kaiser Permanente.