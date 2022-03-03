WEDNESDAY, March 2, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Full coverage by the U.S. Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) for COVID-19 emergency response costs to states, tribes, and territories has been extended once more and will now continue through July 1, the White House said Tuesday.

The funding supports FEMA-backed efforts such as vaccination clinics, mass testing sites, and added resources to hospitals to deal with local surges in cases, the Associated Press reported. Governors were told about the extension during a conference call with White House COVID-19 coordinator Jeff Zients.

“FEMA’s priority throughout the response to COVID-19 has been to coordinate and provide the necessary resources and personnel states, tribes, and territories need to adequately respond to the pandemic,” according to FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell, the AP reported. “Today’s extension of the 100 percent cost-share through July 1, 2022, builds on our efforts to assist impacted communities across state and federal levels.”

An order directing FEMA to cover 100 percent of state emergency costs related to the pandemic through September 2021 was signed by President Joe Biden on his second day of office. That was later extended to the end of 2021 and again through April 21.

Recent examples of FEMA reimbursements under the program include $91.8 million to Wisconsin for COVID-19 testing costs and surge staffing in treatment centers and $1.2 million to Ball State University for on-campus testing, the AP reported.

Associated Press Article

