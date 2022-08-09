MONDAY, Aug. 8, 2022 (HealthDay News) — After experiencing a case of COVID-19 rebound late last month, President Joe Biden tested negative Saturday and Sunday and left the White House for his home state of Delaware.

“He will safely return to public engagement and presidential travel,” Biden’s doctor, Kevin O’Connor wrote in a letter posted Sunday.

“I’m feeling good,” Biden told the Associated Press while boarding Marine One for a trip to Rehoboth Beach.

The president, who is fully vaccinated and boosted, first tested positive for COVID-19 on July 21 and began taking the antiviral Paxlovid to reduce the odds of severe disease. According to his doctor, Biden’s vital signs remained normal throughout his infection, but his symptoms included a runny nose, cough, sore throat, and body aches.

Biden tested negative on July 26 and July 27 but then caught a rare rebound case on July 30, forcing him to isolate again. He continued to test positive until Saturday, when he received his first negative result. While the president was isolating in the White House residence, First Lady Jill Biden remained in Delaware, the AP reported.

