MONDAY, Dec. 13, 2021 (HealthDay News) — Black and Hispanic/Latino men who have sex with men (MSM) are less likely than White MSM to receive an HIV diagnosis or use preexposure prophylaxis (PrEP), according to research published in the Dec. 3 issue of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report.

Marc A. Pitasi, M.P.H., from the CDC in Atlanta, and colleagues analyzed surveillance data to determine the trends in estimated new HIV infections and examine measures of undiagnosed infection and HIV prevention and treatment services among MSM.

The researchers found that in 2010 and 2019, the estimated number of new HIV infections among MSM was 25,100 and 23,100, respectively. There was a significant decrease in new infections among White MSM but not among Black or African American (Black) MSM and Hispanic/Latino MSM. Among MSM ages 25 to 34 years, there was an increase observed in new infections. During 2019, about 83 and 80 percent of Black and Hispanic/Latino MSM, respectively, had received an HIV diagnosis compared with 90 percent of White MSM. MSM ages 13 to 24 years had the lowest percentage of diagnosed infections (55 percent). Discussions about PrEP with a provider and PrEP use were lower among Black (47 and 27 percent, respectively) and Hispanic/Latino (45 and 31 percent, respectively) than White (59 and 42 percent, respectively) MSM with a likely PrEP indication. “Jurisdictions should identify and implement those programs and interventions most responsive to local needs and acceptable to disproportionately affected populations of MSM,” the authors write.

For latest news and updates Email-id is invalid By signing up, you will receive emails about Physician's Weekly products and you agree to our Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Abstract/Full Text

Copyright © 2021 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

