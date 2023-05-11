WEDNESDAY, May 10, 2023 (HealthDay News) — Boys with overweight or obesity tend to have lower testicular volume, according to a study published online April 18 in the European Journal of Endocrinology.

Rossella Cannarella, M.D., from the University of Catania in Italy, and colleagues examined the impact of obesity, hyperinsulinemia, and insulin resistance on testicular volume during prepubertal (younger than 9 years), peripubertal (9 to 14 years), and postpubertal (14 to 16 years) periods. Data were included for 268 children and adolescents (206 with overweight or obesity and 62 controls with normal weight).

The researchers found that testicular volume was significantly higher in peripubertal boys with normal weight versus those with overweight or obesity. In other age ranges, there was no difference seen when data were grouped according to body mass index. Significantly higher testicular volume was seen for prepubertal and postpubertal children/adolescents with normal insulin levels versus those with hyperinsulinemia, while in peripubertal boys, testicular volume was significantly higher with hyperinsulinemia versus normal insulin levels. Compared with those without insulin resistance, postpubertal adolescents with insulin resistance had lower testicular volume and peripubertal boys had higher testicular volume. In prepuberty, no difference was observed.

“We found that being overweight or obese was associated with a lower peripubertal testicular volume,” Cannarella said in a statement. “In addition, obesity-related comorbidities, such as hyperinsulinemia and insulin resistance, have been found to influence testicular volume in pre- and post-puberty. Therefore, we speculate that a more careful control of body weight in childhood could represent a prevention strategy for maintaining testicular function later in life.”

