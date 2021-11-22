The American College of Surgeons National Surgical Quality Improvement Program (ACS-NSQIP) database was retrospectively reviewed for all patients who underwent elective THA (n = 202,488) or TKA (n = 230,823) from 2011 to 2019. The American Society of Anesthesiologists (ASA) physical status classification system score, modified Charlson Comorbidity Index (mCCI), Elixhauser Comorbidity Measure (ECM), and 5-Factor Modified Frailty Index (mFI-5) were calculated for each patient. Logistic regression models predicting 30-day mortality, discharge disposition, LOS greater than 1 day, and 30-day major and minor complications were fit for each index.
The ASA classification (C-statistic = 0.773 for THA and TKA) and mCCI (THA: c-statistic = 0.781; TKA: C-statistic = 0.771) were good models for predicting 30-day mortality. However, ASA and mCCI were not predictive of major and minor complications, discharge disposition, or LOS. The ECM and mFI-5 did not reliably predict any outcomes of interest.
ASA and mCCI are good models for predicting 30-day mortality after THA and TKA. However, similar to ECM and mFI-5, these generic comorbidity risk-assessment tools do not adequately predict 30-day postoperative outcomes or in-hospital metrics. This highlights the need for an updated, data-driven approach for standardized comorbidity reporting and risk assessment in arthroplasty.
