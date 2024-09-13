CBT Effectively Reduces Dental Anxiety and Trauma-Related Symptoms

Photo Credit: Prostock-Studio

The following is a summary of “Interdisciplinary CBT treatment for patients with odontophobia and dental anxiety related to psychological trauma experiences: a case series,” published in the September 2024 issue of Psychiatry by Westad et al.

Although cognitive-behavioral therapy (CBT) is a proven treatment for odontophobia, its efficacy is for patients with dental anxiety arising from psychological trauma.

Researchers conducted a retrospective study to estimate changes in symptoms and acceptability of interdisciplinary Torture, Abuse, and Dental Anxiety (TADA) team treatment for patients with odontophobia or dental anxiety and to describe oral health status.

They examined 20 consecutive outpatients at a public TADA dental clinic. Pre- and post-treatment assessments comprised questionnaires on dental anxiety, post-traumatic stress, generalized anxiety, and depression. Patients underwent a panoramic X-ray and oral health examination, including mucosal and plaque score (MPS) and the total number of decayed, missing, and filled teeth (DMFT) scores. After completing CBT in the TADA team (Phase 1), patients were directed to dentist teams for further dental treatment and rehabilitation (Phase 2).

The results showed that all patients who completed the CBT treatment exhibited improvements in symptoms of dental anxiety, post-traumatic stress, depression, and moderate changes in generalized anxiety. Dental statuses differed in severity and accumulated dental treatment. The TADA population was from the lower socioeconomic range; 15% had higher education levels, and half received social security benefits. All patients were referred to and began adapted dental treatment.

They concluded that the TADA treatment approach appears adequate and beneficial for patients with odontophobia and dental anxiety linked to psychological trauma incidents.

Source: bmcpsychiatry.biomedcentral.com/articles/10.1186/s12888-024-06055-w