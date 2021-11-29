Reminds professionals of the importance of proper antibiotic Rx and stewardship

The CDC marked Nov. 14-Nov. 24 as U.S. Antibiotic Awareness Week.

“Today marks the last day of U.S. Antibiotic Awareness Week 2021, but our work to improve antibiotic prescribing and use and combat antibiotic resistance doesn’t stop here. We need your help to keep the momentum going!,” the agency wrote in an emailed statement.

“Antibiotics can save lives and are critical tools for treating infections, including those that can lead to sepsis. However, any time antibiotics are used—in people, animals, or crops—they contribute to the development of antibiotic resistance.

“Here’s why it matters:

“Antibiotic resistance is one of the biggest public health challenges of our time. Each year in the United States, at least 2.8 million people get an antibiotic-resistant infection, and more than 35,000 people die.

“Antibiotic-resistant germs can quickly spread across communities, the food supply, healthcare facilities, the environment (soil and water), and around the world,” the agency wrote. The CDC has many resources on its website for health professionals and consumers to help them understand proper use of antibiotics, including guidance for clinicians on common illnesses and penicillin allergy.

And, in addressing potential overuse of antibiotics, the agency has a section devoted to antibiotic stewardship.

“Antibiotic stewardship is the effort to measure and improve how antibiotics are prescribed by clinicians and used by patients. Improving antibiotic prescribing and use is critical to effectively treat infections, protect patients from harms caused by unnecessary antibiotic use, and combat antibiotic resistance.

“CDC’s Core Elements of Antibiotic Stewardship offer providers and facilities a set of key principles to guide efforts to improve antibiotic use and, therefore, advance patient safety and improve outcomes,” the agency wrote on its website.

The agency also provided links to its Updated Be Antibiotic Aware educational materials, including:

Candace Hoffmann, Managing Editor, BreakingMED™

