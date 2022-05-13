FRIDAY, May 13, 2022 (HealthDay News) — A low-burden point-of-care intervention, featuring an electronic health record-enabled smoking module and decision support tools (ELEVATE) is associated with increased reach and effectiveness of smoking cessation treatment, according to a study published in the May issue of the Journal of the National Comprehensive Cancer Network.

Alex T. Ramsey, Ph.D., from the Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, and colleagues examined the reach and effectiveness of ELEVATE in a preimplementation versus postimplementation analysis and comparison to usual care among 13,651 outpatient tobacco smokers in medical oncology, internal medicine, and surgical oncology clinics. Data were evaluated during two time periods: preimplementation (January through May 2018) and postimplementation (June through December 2019). Smoking cessation was assessed at the last outpatient encounter during the six months after these time periods.

The researchers found that from pre- to post-ELEVATE, the proportion of current tobacco smokers receiving cessation treatment increased from 1.6 to 27.9 percent (relative risk, 16.9). The treatment reach within usual care clinics during the postimplementation period varied from 11.8 to 12.0 percent. There was an increase in the proportion of tobacco smokers who achieved smoking cessation from pre- to post-ELEVATE, from 12.0 to 17.2 percent (relative risk, 1.3). In comparison, during the post-ELEVATE period, achievement of cessation within usual care clinics ranged from 8.2 to 9.9 percent.

“With that increase in reach, we think we’ll see smoking-cessation rates increase, too, and that should improve cancer outcomes moving forward,” Ramsey said in a statement.

One author disclosed holding a patent related to genetics and the management of addiction.

