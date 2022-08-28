FRIDAY, Aug. 26, 2022 (HealthDay News) — While lipid concentrations improved in the U.S. adult population from 2007 to 2018, there was variation in lipid control by race and ethnicity, according to a study published in the Aug. 23/30 issue of the Journal of the American Medical Association.

Rahul Aggarwal, M.D., from Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Boston, and colleagues used data from 33,040 participants in the U.S. National Health and Nutrition Examination Surveys (2007-2008 to 2017-2018) to determine whether lipid concentrations and rates of lipid control changed among U.S. adults and whether there were differences by sex, race, and ethnicity.

The researchers found that age-adjusted total cholesterol improved significantly in the overall population, from 197 mg/dL in 2007-2008 to 189 mg/dL in 2017-2018. Patterns were similar for men and women. While significant improvements in total cholesterol were seen for Black, Mexican American, other Hispanic, and White adults, no significant change was seen for Asian adults. Among adults receiving statin therapy, only Mexican Americans experienced a significant improvement in age-adjusted lipid control. In 2015 to 2018, age-adjusted lipid control was also significantly lower for women than for men.

“With the change in trajectory of cardiovascular mortality over the last decade, further improvements in lipid control could have substantial public health effects,” the authors write.

Several authors disclosed financial ties to the pharmaceutical industry.

