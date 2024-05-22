Chronic Inflammatory Lung Diseases: Metabolic Pathways in Inflammaging and Immune Senescence

The following is a summary of “Metabolic pathways in immune senescence and inflammaging: Novel therapeutic strategy for chronic inflammatory lung diseases. An EAACI position paper from the Task Force for Immunopharmacology,” published in the December 2023 issue of Allergy & Immunology by Roth-Walter, et al.

For a study, researchers sought to explore the metabolic alterations occurring in senescent immune cells and their implications in chronic inflammatory lung diseases, specifically chronic asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). Additionally, it reviewed ongoing preclinical studies and clinical trials investigating therapeutic interventions targeting metabolic pathways to counteract pathological senescence.

They conducted a comprehensive literature review focusing on the metabolic changes associated with senescent immune cells, particularly macrophages, B cells, and T cells. Additionally, translational studies involving chronic asthma and patients with COPD were examined to identify metabolic footprints. Furthermore, ongoing preclinical investigations and clinical trials targeting metabolic pathways in senescence-related immunopathology were reviewed.

Senescent cells, characterized by diminished proliferative capacity despite the continued metabolic activity, contribute significantly to inflammaging and worsen morbidity in chronic inflammatory lung diseases. The metabolic alterations in immune cells, including macrophages, B cells, and T cells, play crucial roles in the pathophysiology of these conditions. Studies in patients with chronic asthma and COPD have revealed distinct metabolic profiles associated with senescence. Ongoing research into therapeutic interventions targeting metabolic pathways shows promise in antagonizing pathological senescence.

Understanding the metabolic changes in senescent immune cells is essential for identifying, preventing, or reversing the detrimental effects of senescence-related immunopathology. Therapeutic approaches targeting metabolic pathways offer new opportunities for managing chronic inflammatory lung diseases and supporting healthy aging. Further exploration of the metabolic landscape of senescence was warranted to develop effective diagnostic tools and targeted therapies.

Reference: onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1111/all.15977