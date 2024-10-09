Clinical and Psychological Predictors of Satisfaction in Psoriasis Care

Photo Credit: Iri-s

The following is a summary of “Residual disease is the main, but not the only factor impacting satisfaction in psoriatic patients undergoing biological therapies,” published in the October 2024 issue of Dermatology by Caldarola et al.

Researchers conducted a retrospective study to evaluate the factors influencing patient satisfaction with long-term biological therapies for psoriasis, considering both clinical outcomes and psychological factors.

They examined patients with moderate-to-severe psoriasis treated with biologics for at least 12 months and collected sociodemographic characteristics and psoriasis data. The absolute (residual) Psoriasis Area and Severity Index (PASI), residual disease site, severity of pruritus Visual Analogue Scale (VAS), and Treatment Satisfaction Questionnaire for Medication (TSQMv.II) were also assessed with the DS14 questionnaire and PHQ-9 for the psychological profile.

The results showed 146 patients were included, and 82.1% were satisfied (global satisfaction TSQM score >75). Linear regression analysis demonstrated a negative correlation between global satisfaction scoring and residual PASI. The multivariable analysis found a higher VAS-pruritus score (OR = 1.20, 95% CI = 1.01–1.44; P = 0.043) and not reaching a residual PASI < 2 (OR = 0.30, 95% CI = 0.09–0.94, P = 0.039) as the strongest predictors of global unsatisfied patients (TSQM < 75%). Other factors unrelated to residual disease, such as gender, class of biological agent, and type D personality, also impacted patient satisfaction.

They concluded that satisfaction of patients with psoriasis treatment was influenced by multiple factors, including clinical outcomes and psychological factors, emphasizing the complexity of achieving successful treatment.

Source: onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/full/10.1111/ijd.17509