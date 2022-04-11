We performed this research to report the clinical characteristics and clinical therapeutic strategies of acute postpartum inflammatory sacroiliitis.

We retrospectively analyzed the data of patients diagnosed with acute postpartum inflammatory sacroiliitis from 2014 to 2020. All their clinical details including clinical symptoms and signs, laboratory tests, radiologic examination, diagnosis and treatment process and clinical outcomes were obtained and analyzed in this retrospective analysis.

Eleven patients diagnosed with acute postpartum inflammatory sacroiliitis complain of low back pain. Magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) is useful in diagnosing acute postpartum inflammatory sacroiliitis. The systemic non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) administration, sacroiliac joint injection, and physical therapy effectively alleviated the pain with symptoms disappearing, and the abnormal signal reduced in MRI.

Acute postpartum inflammatory sacroiliitis is an uncommon disease with atypical symptoms. MRI examination may be the best diagnostic method. General NSAIDs and sacroiliac joint injections of local anesthetic plus corticosteroid under the guidance of fluoroscopy or ultrasound can achieve safe and effective treatment. This retrospective study was approved by the Committee on the Ethics of our hospital (No. 202101023).

Trial registration was performed in the Chinese Clinical Trial Registry ( http://www.chictr.org.cn , No. ChiCTR2100045656).

