Comparison of Surgical Outcomes: XEN45 Gel Stent vs. PRESERFLO MicroShunt in a Caucasian Population

The following is a summary of “Matched case-control comparison of surgical success after XEN45 Gel Stent and PRESERFLO MicroShunt implantation in a Caucasian population,” published in the June 2024 issue of Ophthalmology by Lüke et al.

Eyes undergoing filtering surgery for the first time can opt for the XEN45 Gel Stent or the Preserflo MicroShunt.

Researchers conducted a retrospective study comparing the outcomes of two different implants: the XEN45 Gel Stent and the Preserflo MicroShunt.

They compared 50 eyes with XEN45 Gel Stent implants to 50 with Preserflo implants. Follow-up lasted at least 6 months, measuring surgical success by different criteria based on intraocular pressure (IOP). Criteria A defined as IOP <21 mmHg, IOP reduction >20%, no repeat surgery; Criteria B was IOP <18 mmHg, IOP reduction >20%, no repeat surgery; Criteria C was IOP ≤15 mmHg, IOP reduction ≥40%, no repeat surgery.

The results showed that After 12 months, mean IOP dropped from 25.2 ± 4.8 mmHg to 14.5 ± 4.0 (n=35) in the XEN group and from 25.3 ± 6.8 mmHg to 11.9 ± 2.9 (n = 41) in the Preserflo group. The final IOP was significantly different (P<0.01). Surgical success rates were similar for Criteria A and B but higher in the Preserflo group for Criteria C (60%, P<0.01).

Investigators concluded that the Preserflo and XEN45 Gel Stent are effective and safe for treating advanced glaucoma and show strong potential to lower IOP. After 12 months, more patients in the Preserflo group achieved IOP levels below 16 mmHg.

Source: onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1111/ceo.14407