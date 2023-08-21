A study aimed to enhance comprehensive biomarker testing for patients with metastatic non-small-cell lung cancer (mNSCLC). Despite recommendations, testing rates remain low. The project employed the National Comprehensive Cancer Network (NCCN) guidelines and Plan-Do-Study-Act methodology to enhance testing among new patients with mNSCLC in a large community-based oncology practice.

The initiative’s first phase concentrated on educating providers and creating an EHR template (McKesson iKnowMed G2) for mNSCLC initial consults along with an order set. The second phase aimed to improve cancer staging, data analysis, auditing, and reeducation. During the 1-year intervention, the comprehensive biomarker testing rates surged from 68% to 92.7%. Template utilization was at 71%, with 40% accurately documenting complete staging, including TNM stage and relevant biomarkers.

This study underscores that introducing and standardizing comprehensive biomarker testing in a diverse community-based oncology setting is not only achievable but also significantly enhances testing rates and reporting quality. The approach involved creating clear workflow processes, implementing electronic templates, and continuous monitoring. The improvement in testing rates suggests that these methodologies could be scaled up across the US Oncology Network.

The significance of the study is particularly pronounced considering that non-small-cell lung cancer is the leading cause of cancer-related deaths in the United States, and biomarker testing is crucial for tailoring effective treatment strategies. By showcasing the effectiveness of a systematic approach and reporting concrete outcomes, this study provides valuable insights for healthcare providers seeking to optimize care for patients with mNSCLC.

Source: https://ascopubs.org/doi/abs/10.1200/OP.22.00817?journalCode=op