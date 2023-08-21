Researchers conducted a study to investigate the experiences of patients and clinicians regarding biomarker testing in an academic health system. The focus was on understanding current communication practices and identifying unmet informational needs related to biomarker testing.

The research utilized qualitative methods, involving in-depth interviews with clinicians (including nurses, oncologists, and pathologists) and patients diagnosed with NSCLC between January and May 2022. Participants shared their personal encounters with biomarker testing, along with insights into communication practices and informational gaps. Interviews were recorded and transcribed, with analysis based on the Framework Method.

Patient experiences revealed difficulties in retaining information early in their healthcare journey. While patients possessed a general awareness of biomarkers’ impact on treatment choices, they lacked understanding about the expected time frame for receiving test results, often not knowing their own results. Both clinicians and patients highlighted the absence of standardized educational materials regarding biomarker testing. They proposed that such resources could enhance patient comprehension and aid decision-making.

The study’s findings highlighted that communication between patients and clinicians about biomarker testing primarily occurred through verbal counseling, which might be less effective, particularly when patients are dealing with cognitive challenges. All participants endorsed the notion of providing standardized, concrete educational materials focused on biomarker testing to patients.

The practical implications of the study suggest that the availability of educational materials could augment counseling efforts and improve patient knowledge regarding biomarker testing. By addressing the existing gaps in communication and information dissemination, healthcare providers could better empower patients to make informed decisions about their treatment options based on biomarker results.

