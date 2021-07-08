For latest news and updates Email-id is invalid By signing up, you will receive emails about Physician's Weekly products and you agree to our Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The corticoreticulospinal tract (CReST) is a descending motor pathway that reorganizes after corticospinal tract (CST) injury in animals. In humans, the pattern of CReST innervation to upper limb muscles has not been carefully examined in healthy individuals or individuals with CST injury. In this study we assessed CReST projections to an arm and hand muscle on the same side of the body in healthy and chronic stoke subjects using transcranial magnetic stimulation. We show that CReST connection strength to the muscles differs between healthy and stroke subjects, with stronger connections to hand than arm in healthy subjects, and stronger connections to the arm than hand in stroke subjects. These results help us better understand CReST innervation patterns in the upper limb, and may point to its role in normal motor function and motor recovery in humans.The corticoreticulospinal tract (CReST) is a major descending motor pathway in many animals, but little is known about its innervation patterns in proximal and distal upper extremity (UE) muscles in humans. The contralesional CReST furthermore reorganizes after corticospinal tract (CST) injury in animals, but it is less clear whether CReST innervation changes after stroke in humans. We thus examined CReST functional connectivity, connection strength, and modulation in an arm and hand muscle of healthy (n = 15) and chronic stroke (n = 16) subjects. We delivered transcranial magnetic stimulation to the contralesional hemisphere (assigned in healthy subjects) to elicit ipsilateral motor evoked potentials (iMEPs) from the paretic biceps (BIC) and first dorsal interosseous (FDI) muscle. We operationalized CReST functional connectivity as iMEP presence/absence, CReST projection strength as iMEP size, and CReST modulation as change in iMEP size by head rotation. We found comparable CReST functional connectivity to the BICs and FDIs in both subject groups. However, the pattern of CReST connection strength to the muscles diverged between groups, with stronger connections to FDIs than BICs in healthy subjects and stronger connections to BICs than FDIs in stroke subjects. Head rotation modulated only FDI iMEPs of healthy subjects. Our findings indicate that the healthy CReST does not have a proximal innervation bias, and its strong FDI connections may have functional relevance to finger individuation. The reversed CReST innervation pattern in stroke subjects confirms its reorganization after CST injury, and its strong BIC connections may indicate upregulation for particular UE muscles or their functional actions. This article is protected by copyright. All rights reserved.