The corticoreticulospinal tract (CReST) is a major descending motor pathway in many animals, but little is known about its innervation patterns in proximal and distal upper extremity (UE) muscles in humans. The contralesional CReST furthermore reorganizes after corticospinal tract (CST) injury in animals, but it is less clear whether CReST innervation changes after stroke in humans. We thus examined CReST functional connectivity, connection strength, and modulation in an arm and hand muscle of healthy (n = 15) and chronic stroke (n = 16) subjects. We delivered transcranial magnetic stimulation to the contralesional hemisphere (assigned in healthy subjects) to elicit ipsilateral motor evoked potentials (iMEPs) from the paretic biceps (BIC) and first dorsal interosseous (FDI) muscle. We operationalized CReST functional connectivity as iMEP presence/absence, CReST projection strength as iMEP size, and CReST modulation as change in iMEP size by head rotation. We found comparable CReST functional connectivity to the BICs and FDIs in both subject groups. However, the pattern of CReST connection strength to the muscles diverged between groups, with stronger connections to FDIs than BICs in healthy subjects and stronger connections to BICs than FDIs in stroke subjects. Head rotation modulated only FDI iMEPs of healthy subjects. Our findings indicate that the healthy CReST does not have a proximal innervation bias, and its strong FDI connections may have functional relevance to finger individuation. The reversed CReST innervation pattern in stroke subjects confirms its reorganization after CST injury, and its strong BIC connections may indicate upregulation for particular UE muscles or their functional actions. This article is protected by copyright. All rights reserved.
