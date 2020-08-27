Madera calls for cooperation in instilling vaccine confidence

CHICAGO — The American Medical Association (AMA) insisted that the FDA maintain complete transparency and keep physicians informed of plans to review and approve developing Covid-19 vaccines.

In the letter, James L. Madara, CEO & Executive Vice President of the AMA, noted that widespread availability of a safe, effective vaccine “will play an essential role in slowing transmission of this deadly disease and allowing us to move safely and confidently towards full re-opening of our businesses and schools, helping ease Americans back towards pre-pandemic life. However, public polling suggests that vaccine hesitancy is at an all-time high, which could hobble efforts to ensure widespread vaccination when one or more vaccine candidates are made available.”

While research teams are working around the clock to get a working Covid-19 vaccine to the public—and with several potential vaccine candidates waiting in the wings—a recent Gallop poll found that many Americans are reluctant to get vaccinated, with as many as 35% of respondents saying they would not receive the vaccine once it becomes available.

The problem, according to Madara, is growing concern over the rapid pace of vaccine development and an overwhelming influx of misinformation spreading across social media. “We are also beginning to field increasing numbers of questions and concerns from our physician members, mostly due to the pace of development for a type of vaccine yet to be successfully brought to market for use in humans, as well as what has been perceived as very little available information about the vaccines in development and the planned FDA review process,” he added.

In order to help instill confidence in the Covid-19 vaccine among physicians — and thus to patients and the general public — the AMA argued that the FDA must provide “information, education, and transparency around the FDA’s process for authorization or licensure, as well as the standards by which FDA will review vaccine candidates and the clinical endpoints which the FDA hopes to achieve.”

Maderas signed off by requesting that the AMA and FDA join forces to discuss “how best to work together as soon as possible.”

John McKenna, Associate Editor, BreakingMED™

Cat ID: 31

Topic ID: 79,31,730,933,31,926,192,561,927,151,418,928