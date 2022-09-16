THURSDAY, Sept. 15, 2022 (HealthDay News) — COVID-19 vaccine boosters or third doses are well tolerated among pregnant and lactating individuals, according to a study published online Sept. 8 in JAMA Network Open.

Alisa Kachikis, M.D., from the University of Washington in Seattle, and colleagues describe the reactions to the booster or third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and vaccine experiences among pregnant and lactating individuals. The analysis included responses from 17,014 pregnant and lactating individuals participating in an ongoing, online prospective cohort study.

The researchers found that 11.8 percent of respondents were pregnant at the time of their booster or third dose, 60.4 percent were lactating, and 27.8 percent were neither pregnant nor lactating. Most individuals (82.8 percent) reported a local reaction after a COVID-19 booster or third dose, and 67.9 percent reported at least one systemic symptom. Pregnant participants were more likely to report any local reaction to a COVID-19 booster or third dose but were less likely to report any systemic reaction compared with individuals who were neither pregnant nor lactating. No obstetric or lactation concerns after vaccination were reported by most pregnant (97.6 percent) and lactating (96.0 percent) individuals.

“The frequencies of local and systemic reactions after the administration of the booster dose among these three groups were comparable to those reported in vaccine clinical trials among the general population, as well as national safety surveillance systems specific to booster doses,” the authors write.

Two authors disclosed ties to the pharmaceutical industry.

