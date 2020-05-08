Toll thus far: 42 warning letters, and one injunction

WASHINGTON — As part of the FDA’s crack-down on bogus Covid-19 cures, a U.S. District Court Judge issued a temporary restraining order to bar the Genesis II Church of Health and Healing, along with four individuals affiliated with the church, from marketing a bleach product sold as “Miracle Mineral Solution.”

The FDA, which was joined by the Federal Trade Commission in pursuing the action, said in a release that “U.S. District Judge Kathleen M. Williams for the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida, entered the temporary restraining order against Genesis and the individual defendants Mark Grenon, Joseph Grenon, Jordan Grenon, and Jonathan Grenon until May 1st, 2020.”

The “church” made news after President Donald Trump mused during a coronavirus task force briefing that disinfectants injected into the body might be a cure for Covid-19. Mark Grenon, the leader of the church, had written to Trump offering this “miracle cure” prior to that briefing. It is not known if if Trump got the idea from Grenon.

The action against Genesis, which followed earlier warning letters to the church, is just one initiative in the FDA’s Operation Quack Hack.

The agency issued 42 warning letters to companies making bogus Covid-19 claims. “Americans expect and deserve proven medical treatments and today’s action is a forceful reminder that the FDA will use its legal authorities to quickly stop those who have proven to continuously threaten the health of the American public. It is vital that sellers of drug products comply with the FD&C Act and do not sell products with false and misleading claims, especially to treat Covid-19 and other debilitating diseases, such as autism and Alzheimer’s Disease,” FDA Commissioner Stephen M. Hahn, MD, said in a prepared statement.

“While we seek to ensure access to critical medical products, it is imperative that we continue our efforts to find and prevent the sale and distribution of products that may be harmful to the public health. Americans can rest assured that we’re leveraging our experience investigating, examining, and reviewing medical products, both at the border and within domestic commerce, to help ensure that the critical resources reaching the frontlines in the battle against Covid-19 are appropriate,” FDA Associate Commissioner for Regulatory Affairs Judy McMeekin, Pharm.D, said in the media statement. “We take seriously our responsibility to determine whether the medical products coming into our country are fraudulent, counterfeit or illegitimate, and take action as needed.”

The FDA noted that it has found “hundreds of such products, including fraudulent drugs, testing kits, and personal protective equipment (PPE) sold online with unproven claims.”

Candace Hoffmann, Managing Editor, BreakingMED™

