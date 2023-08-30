Current Hospice Care Utilization Trends Among Dialysis Patients in the USA

The following is a summary of the article “Current trends in hospice care usage for dialysis patients in the USA,” published in the August 2023 issue of Nephrology by Soipe et al.

Researchers conducted a retrospective study to explore hospice utilization and trends for end-stage kidney disease patients.

They analyzed data from the United States Renal Data System (USRDS) regarding patients with kidney failure who passed away between 2012 and 2019. Associations between outcomes and predictors were assessed using Chi-square and logistic regression. Trends were studied using Joinpoint regression.

The results showed 803,049 patients with a median age of 71 years (IQR: 17), with 57% males. Hospice enrollment was 27%, 8% ceased dialysis pre-death without hospice, and 7% remained in hospice for ≥15 days. Patients ≥65 years (adjusted odds ratio [aOR]: 2.75, 95% CI 2.71-2.79) and White race (aOR: 1.79, 95% CI 1.77-1.81) favored hospice. White patients (aOR: 0.75, 95% CI 0.73–0.76) and non-kidney transplant recipients (aOR: 0.75, 95% CI 0.73–0.78) had inadequate hospice duration. Hospice enrollment and period rose yearly by 1.1% (95% CI 0.6–1.6) and 5% (95% CI 2.6–7.4), respectively.

They concluded hospice enrollment in kidney failure patients increased between 2012-2019, with an upward trend in the duration of care.

Source: link.springer.com/article/10.1007/s40620-023-01721-w