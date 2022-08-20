FRIDAY, Aug. 19, 2022 (HealthDay News) — For children born preterm with bronchopulmonary dysplasia (BPD), those attending day care have increased likelihood of emergency department visits and systemic steroid usage, according to a study published online July 5 in The Journal of Pediatrics.

Sharon A. McGrath-Morrow, M.D., from the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, and colleagues obtained day care attendance and clinical outcomes via standardized instruments for 341 individuals recruited from nine BPD specialty clinics. All individuals were former preterm infants (<34 weeks) with BPD requiring outpatient follow-up from 0 to 3 years.

The researchers found that the likelihood of having emergency department visits and systemic steroid usage was increased for children with BPD attending day care. In addition, compared with children not in day care, children in day care up to 3 years of age were more likely to report trouble breathing, having activity limitations, and using rescue medications. Children attending day care between 6 and 12 months chronological age had more severe manifestations.

“Many families need child care outside the home for a variety of reasons, including caregiver employment,” McGrath-Morrow said in a statement. “Providers should advise families with infants and young children with BPD about the potential risks of day care attendance, particularly prior to 1 year of age, while also bearing in mind the financial needs of the family.”

Abstract/Full Text (subscription or payment may be required)

